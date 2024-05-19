Political parties urged to tone down celebrations on counting day

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has told political parties to ensure that celebrations following the counting on June 4 did not go over the top. Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the political parties on Saturday he requested their cooperation to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the district on the counting day. He siad that minor disagreements have escalated into conflicts before and urged the parties to ensure their followers remain disciplined to prevent such occurrences.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena and Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode Rural) Arvind Sukumar informed the Collector that maximum security has been arranged to maintain peace. They have directed the parties to remove all campaign materials from public space before the counting day, to conclude the celebrations before nightfall, and not to use firecrackers for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, representatives of the political parties, who took part in the meeting extended their complete cooperation to maintain peace. They assured that party workers would be directed to refrain from violence during the celebrations.

Returning officer for Vadakara Constituency and Additional District Magistrate K. Ajeesh, Deputy Collector Sheethal G. Mohan, party representatives P.M. Abdurahman (Congress), M. Gireesh (CPI-M), K.K. Navas (IUML), Ajay Nellikkode (BJP), and P.T. Azad (Janata Dal) took part in the meeting.

