Political fronts in Kozhikode keep their fingers crossed

KOZHIKODE

16 December 2020 00:43 IST

In 2015, LDF had secured two-third majority in Kozhikode Corporation, district panchayat

All three fronts — the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) — are hoping that the results of the three-tier local body polls will favour them when they are declared on Wednesday.

The district, which went to the polls on Monday, recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.23% as per the revised figure released by the District Election Office. The voter turnout in the district in the 2015 polls was 80.10%.

The polling percentage of the Kozhikode Corporation was 70.49. Among the municipalities, Koyilandy recorded a turnout of 81.46 %, Vadakara 78.64%, Payyoli 80.09%, Ramanattukara 81.91%, Koduvally 81.06%, Mukkom 81.27%, and Feroke 79.81%. Among the 12 block panchayats, Kunnamangalam, Perambra and Chelanoor recorded 83.32 %, 83.14 % and 83.14 % respectively.

The elections were held to 91 local bodies — Kozhikode Corporation, seven municipalities, 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats and district panchayat.

In the 2015 polls, the LDF had secured two-third majority in the Kozhikode Corporation and the district panchayat. The Left coalition had emerged victorious in Vadakara, Koyilandy, Feroke, Mukkom, Payyoli and Ramanattukara municipalities. It had lost the Koduvally municipality to the Congress-Indian Union Muslim League combine.

In the case of the grama panchayats, the LDF swept the polls — winning 10 out of the 12 block panchayats and 48 out of the 70 grama panchayats. The CPI(M) is hopeful of defending its bases by banking on the development schemes initiated in the past five years despite strong undercurrents and the anti-incumbency against the State government.

Politically, LDF leaders said that its alliance with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Indian National League (INL) would work in its favour. However, at the same time, the new-found electoral tie-up has not found excitement with its existing ally, the Janata Dal (Secular).

On the other hand, the UDF leaders said the coalition would upset the apple cart of the LDF. Its electoral understanding with the Welfare Party of India of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind would alter the power equations in many municipalities and grama panchayats. The UDF would capture the Kozhikode Corporation and the district panchayat, they said.

As for the BJP, it is expecting to spring a surprise in the Kozhikode Corporation. In the 2015 polls, the party won seven divisions. This time, its nominees are giving a tough fight for both the fronts in 45 divisions.