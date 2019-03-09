Polio drive for migrant children

The State-level pulse polio immunisation drive for the children of migrant labourers will begin in Kozhikode district on March 10.

The target is to cover 985 children below the age of five. So far, 2,894 houses rented out to migrant labourers’ families have been identified for the successful completion of the drive in the district.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a press release here on Friday that the support of 124 volunteers would be used to cover the target group. This would be in addition to the 31 supervisors and medical officers attached to various primary health centres, she added.

Dr. Jayasree also said there would be transit booths at bus stands and railway stations in the district. The drive would be continued with the support of transit booths on March 11 and 12, she added.