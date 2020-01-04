Policing goes hi-tech in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City and Rural police districts got some valuable additions to their existing facilities on Saturday with the opening of northern Kerala region police cyberdome, an exclusive cyber police station and two hi-tech control rooms to step up video surveillance and crime-tracking measures. They were opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing.

The modern cyberdome set up at the Government Cyber Park with the technical support of nearly 100 IT experts will offer its service to the entire Malabar region. Mainly, it will be used for the scientific collection of evidence by the new cyber police station, and its accurate analysis and preservation for further legal proceedings.

The new cyber station, set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, too will offer its services to all local police stations in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts in investigating major cyber cases. The 19-member team trained in the field by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is the first of such specialised units in Northern Kerala.

The two hi-tech control rooms, one at Vadakara and the other in Kozhikode city, will facilitate the 24x7 monitoring of police control room vehicles in Kozhikode district using a GPS navigation system. Also, the inter-district movement of such vehicles can be tracked with precision. According to officials, live visuals from high-end traffic surveillance cameras too can be monitored from there.

Over 70 surveillance cameras have been linked to the hi-tech control room for live monitoring in Kozhikode city. CCTV visuals from about 15 police stations too will be accessible for control room operators.

In Kozhikode Rural, the camera network is in the process of expansion.

‘Positive intervention’

Delivering the presidential address at the opening of hi-tech control room at Vadakara in the Kozhikode Rural police district on Saturday, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan said the police force in Kerala was getting enough support from the government towards its modernisation. The efficient functioning of Student Police Cadet itself was an example for the government’s positive intervention, he pointed out.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, presided over the inaugural event held in Kozhikode city. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, Kozhikode district panchayat president Babu Parassery, North Zone IG Asok Yadav and District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George were present.