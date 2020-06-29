Policemen irked over directive ignoring safety measures

The latest directive of the State Police Chief to intensify vehicle checking to crack down on erring motorists has irked policemen as it allegedly ignores safety measures to be adopted, including maintaining physical distancing, during such drives.

They have expressed their concern against the backdrop of rise in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The District Police Chief has issued an order reinforcing the need to implement the State Police Chief’s directive.

Stringent action

It calls for stringent action against helmetless ride and reluctance to wear seat belts and masks.

However, nothing has been mentioned about how to register such cases by maintaining physical distance.

Many of them have communicated their concerns to their immediate superiors apart from taking to social media to vent their ire.

Some of the policemen under Kozhikode North Zone said there was no sufficient number of masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitisers.

Many a time, policemen had to bring them on their own for their safety.

“During checking, policemen will be asking questions to motorists and travellers, which is a risky thing now because of COVID-19,” they said.

Freak accidents

Meanwhile, a senior official attached to the traffic wing said checking was intensified owing to the increasing number of freak accidents.

He also said the shortage of masks and other safety materials would be addressed soon.