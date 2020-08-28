Policeman to be honoured

Officer acted promptly on accidental wireless message by fishermen pleading for rescue

V.P. Pavithram, Senior Civil Police Officer at the Kasaba police station, has been selected for the District Police Chief’s (Kozhikode city) reward for his quick response to an accidental wireless message which led to the rescue of six fishermen from a sinking boat. The CPO will be felicitated for his exemplary service during a department-level event next week.

Mr. Pavithran, who is also the district president of Kerala Police Association, said he noticed the distress call on the wireless set by 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday. “Though it was a hectic day, I couldn’t ignore the unclear panic-stricken voice. The rescue squads swung into action as I could pass this message on in time to all departments concerned. I was just one among those who made the operation a success,” he said.

The luck factor

Fisheries Department sources said the distress call made by the fishers from the sinking boat to their fellow fishermen accidentally landed on the police wireless set.