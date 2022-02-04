Policeman makes a mark in traffic management

Kozhikode

04 February 2022 22:45 IST

Parking plan based on officer’s experience in U.K.

The vehicle parking woes of Kozhikode city have laid the seed to several multilevel parking plaza projects that are taking too long to materialise. Even when the vehicle density in the city was increasing day by day, there seemed to be no sustainable solution to the parking issue, until sub inspector Manoj Babu stepped into the picture.

It was this traffic policeman, who first thought about putting the road sides to better use, thus reducing traffic congestion as well as the workload of the traffic policemen. That is how the comprehensive parking plan for Kozhikode took form, with the aim to convert the city into a parking-friendly one.

The project being implemented by the Traffic Police with the assistance of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is based on the experiences of Mr. Babu during his decade-long stay in the United Kingdom. “I noted that there was enough space along the roads in many parts of the city which could be conveniently used for parking, but were marked as no-parking zones. The first step was to mark the spaces where people could park their vehicles”, Mr. Babu said.

Identifying spaces

He travelled along the city and identified all the spaces that could be used for parking and submitted a report to the City Police Commissioner, who approved it. Later, it was presented at the corporation and gained the council’s approval. Once the project was launched, Mr. Babu personally oversaw the marking using thermo-plastic compound.

As far as the Kozhikode Corporation was concerned, the project was very convenient, especially since it was low cost, eco-friendly, without the need for any constructions, and easily removable in case of road widening. The corporation has set aside ₹10 lakh for the project, with which Mr.Babu plans to complete the marking on 20 roads in the city in the first phase. The rest will be undertaken based on the feedback for these.

“Providing parking space to vehicles benefits a lot of people. It helps local businesses to flourish. Once the vehicles are settled at one place, the travellers are free to roam around without worrying about being fined for unauthorised parking. This makes them feel light and go about with their business”, Mr. Babu said.

His mission was, however, not without hurdles, as several departments were not comfortable with the idea at first. Several arrangements had to be done to complete the marking of parking spaces on several roads in the city.

The public seems to have taken to the arrangement well. “I feel satisfied to see that nobody has misused the parking space provided. All vehicles are parked in a disciplined manner”, Mr. Babu said, adding that a mobile application to allot parking spaces with the help of GPS would be developed soon to aid the project.