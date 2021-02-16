Policeman hospitalised after COVID vaccination

A policeman, who took Covaxin in Kozhikode district on Monday, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital after he complained of uneasiness.
According to sources, he took the vaccine from the community health centre, Narikkuni. Soon after, the policeman fainted. Though he was given medical care and sent to the police quarters, his condition did not improve.
Later, he was admitted to the medical college hospital where he is under observation. His condition is now reported to be stable.
292 test positive
A drop in the number of lab tests led to a subsequent fall in the fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Monday when only 292 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
A release quoting the District Medical Officer said that there were 286 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of three others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 67 cases of local transmission, followed by Peruvayal (22), and Narippatta (18).
As many as 4,129 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 7.07%.
There were 336 recoveries and the active case load is 6,823. Meanwhile, 1,211 people got vaccinated at 28 centres.
