Police zero in on suspects in attack on Congress office

Four persons suspected of involvement in the attack on the office of the Indian National Congress at Ayanchery near Vadakara in the district on Sunday have been caught on surveillance cameras.

An investigation team from the Vadakara police station said the visuals would be examined soon to identify the four.

Police sources said two of the four-member gang, who allegedly set the building afire, had their faces covered. The other two will be identified soon, they added.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in the area alleged that the attack was carried out by CPI(M) activists. They also claimed that protests by Congress workers subsequent to the Periya twin murder case had provoked a section of CPI (M) workers in the area.

On Sunday, a hartal was observed at Ayanchery protesting against the incident. Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, had flayed the incident and demanded an investigation. They also accused CPI(M) workers of triggering political unrest in the area for unknown reasons.

The police said the attack on the office was the continuation of a clash between Congress and CPI(M)workers in the area. The building was allegedly set afire around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Recently, Congress and CPI(M) workers had locked horns over the removal of campaign boards in Vadakara, they added.