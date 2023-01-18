Police yet to form special team to probe abduction cases involving gold smugglers in Kozhikode

January 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite recurring incidents of abduction involving gold smugglers and the investigations into such missing cases moving at a snail’s pace, the formation of a special police team, as suggested by some senior police officers, is yet to become a reality in Kozhikode. At present, local police teams are associated with the probe of registered cases and have had little success in zeroing in on the kingpins of such gangs.

“The local police have several limitations to probe incidents related to gold smuggling. On many occasions, the abduction cases are just registered under Section 364A of the Indian Penal Code. Only a special team will be able to probe other criminal activities behind such incidents and act effectively,” said a police officer who was earlier associated with the probe of an abduction case in Koduvally. He said the main challenge was the lack of time to focus on such incidents while dealing with local law and order issues.

Some of the Station House Officers who earlier headed investigations into abduction and missing cases said they felt the need for better coordination in the field rather than short-term arrangements or formation of temporary special squads. “We usually wind up special squads after a particular case. What we seek is a special team under a senior officer as a permanent arrangement to reach out in case of such offences,” they said.

The follow-up investigations into many major missing cases and incidents of abduction have been moving at a slow pace with the promotion or transfer of investigation officers. Police sources said there were no major efforts on the part of local investigation teams to discuss cases of similar nature and act in a better way to zero in on the kingpins.

“In one of the recent cases, lookout notices have been issued for four persons suspected of having involvement in a major abduction case reported at Thamarassery. It was the seventh such incident reported from Kozhikode Rural area within just six months,” said a retired police officer, who stressed on the need to form at least district-level special teams to probe such cases collectively.

A senior police officer said District Crime Branch squads and State Crime Branch wings were keen on following up major cases related to gold smuggling. He said other investigation agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement were also associated with such probes and the formation of one more squad at the district-level for the purpose would be difficult.