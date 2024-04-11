Police wind up ‘Akshayapatra’ project in Kozhikode as number of beneficiaries drops

April 11, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ‘Akshayapatra’ counter opened by the Kozhikode City police to supply free meals to rough-sleepers and the wandering segments has been permanently shut citing increasing attempts to misuse the service by a section of ineligible beneficiaries.

Police officers who were part of the scheme under the Hunger-Free City project say they are not interested in taking the idea forward after noticing rising attempts to waste food by ineligible people.

The entry of more charitable organisations into the field and the rehabilitation of many elderly street dwellers by the district administration have also prompted the Janamaithri police to wind up their initiative which was a solace for the poor during the pandemic.

“The free meal supply was a relief to over 100 persons a day during the pandemic. There were also financially backward individuals who used the service. At that time, it was a requirement,” said a police officer, who was initially associated with the project. He added that the sight of people irresponsibly disposing of food packets after consuming a small portion of food was disheartening, and the organisers later proposed to wind up the scheme.

Volunteers who worked behind the project pointed out that the continuation of the scheme was a challenge as the number of genuine beneficiaries dropped post-pandemic. It was tough to consider any fruitful screening mechanism for free food supply though there were efforts to keep out drunk people from it, they said.

The failure of the beneficiaries to responsibly handle food waste also troubled the police. Even after keeping litter boxes to dump food waste, many rough sleepers continued to dump it along the road inconveniencing pedestrians.

Meanwhile, workers attached to a few charity organisation in the city have expressed disappointment over the closure of the free food supply initiative. According to them, the free meals supply can be effectively continued with a streamlined delivery mechanism targeting the most eligible segments with the support of trained volunteers.

“At least some food packets can be prepared on a daily basis to support volunteers who are actively associated with the free meals supply scheme in various government hospitals. There are many at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital who depend on such schemes,” said V.K. Praveena, a volunteer who is associated with such projects with the cooperation of local residents in the city. She also added the scheme could be operated during hartal days or festival times to support the needy.