Police were informed about banners, Calicut varsity V-C informs Governor

December 20, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, has reportedly informed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that the police had been informed about the banners put up against him on the campus by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

This follows the controversy related to Mr. Khan seeking an explanation from Mr. Jayaraj on the issue. During his recent three-day stay on the campus, Mr. Khan had expressed unhappiness over the banners against him erected in various places. Though he sought their removal, the banners were not taken away till Mr. Khan personally forced the police to do it. They were re-erected again later. This infuriated Mr. Khan, who summoned Mr. Jayaraj to the university guest house and reportedly reprimanded him. According to university sources, Mr. Jayaraj is learnt to have explained to Mr. Khan that the local police were already told about the banners.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jayaraj has reportedly cited ill-health as the reason for not attending a seminar organised by the Sanatana Dharma Chair at the university, which was opened by Mr. Khan on December 18. Though there were reports that Mr. Khan had sought an explanation on this issue as well, Raj Bhavan sources did not confirm it. The university sources said that there was no protocol issue involved in it as the Vice-Chancellor was not bound to attend it. Though he is the chairperson of the Chair, Mr. Jayaraj’s participation is not mandatory in all the events organised by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-Chancellor was supposed to preside over the event. Swami Chidanandapuri, who presided over it later, had pointed out that Mr. Jayaraj could have sent the Pro Vice-Chancellor (PV-C) in his place. The university authorities claim that even the PV-C was out of town. As per rules, the Governor need not seek the Vice-Chancellor’s explanation on such issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT