The city police have warned of stringent legal action against money lending firms and financial institutions sending personnel to threaten the family members of the defaulters for clearing the dues. In a press release on Thursday, District Police Chief A.V. George said such agents were found targetting even women and children to press for repayment. “Those who come across such incidents should immediately report it to the nearest police station. The WhatsApp number of the Cyber Cell (9497976009) will also be available for filing complaints,” he said.
Police warn money lending firms
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
July 29, 2021 22:41 IST
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
July 29, 2021 22:41 IST
