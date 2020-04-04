Police warn against illegal collection of funds

The Rural Police have thwarted the attempts of a few youth organisation members and self-appointed volunteers to illegally collect funds in the name of COVID-19 relief activities during the lockdown. The police have also arrested a member of a youth organisation involved in such activities.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas said no liquid cash should be paid or online transfer of funds made on the request of such fraudsters. Those wishing to support relief works in the sector should make their contributions directly to the account of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, he said.

Urging the public to remain alert, Mr. Sreenivas warned against handing over relief materials to self-appointed volunteers. “Only volunteers entrusted by the authorities concerned will be able to distribute relief materials to the deserving persons. Suspicious attempts by self-appointed volunteers should be reported to the police,” he said.

According to police sources, there were attempts by some organisations to mobilise funds from Non-Resident Keralites by citing the plight of financially backward sections and migrant labourers. In Kozhikode city limits too, there were suspected online campaigns to mobilise funds for financially backward sections affected by the lockdown.

The police have said that any collection of funds in the name of COVID-19 relief activities would be considered illegal and stern action would be taken against those involved.