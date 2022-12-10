Police verifying statement of student who attended MBBS classes in Kozhikode without getting admission

December 10, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police are verifying the statement given by a 19-year-old student from Koduvally, who attended MBBS classes at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for a few days without getting herself admitted to the course.

According to sources, no case has been registered against the student. The police are inquiring if she had submitted forged documents to the medical college authorities before sitting in the class.

The girl was asked to be present at the Medical College police station after the college authorities registered a complaint accusing her of impersonation. She reportedly told the police on Friday that she was in Goa when the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test were declared. The girl found that she had secured a rank of around 15,000 and was sure of getting admission to the medical college. She informed her friends and relatives, who circulated the news through social media.

When she returned home, however, the girl found that she was ineligible for admission to the institution. To cover up her embarrassment, she had reportedly gone to the medical college, sat in the classroom, and shared photos on social media.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry by the Director of Medical Education into the issue. Principal E.V. Gopi has reportedly served show-cause notices on five officials, including the course coordinator and heads of departments. A report has been submitted to the Director of Medical Education based on their explanation.

The girl reportedly sat in the new batch of MBBS students from November 29 to December 2. The authorities noticed the lapse when she was absent on the subsequent day and there was a mismatch between the attendance register and the admission register.