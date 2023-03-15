HamberMenu
Police urged to open punching centres at bus stations

Reluctance of some operators to follow the scheduled exit time continues to be a trigger for recurring clashes between bus workers

March 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A bus conductor signs the register kept at the recently reopened punching station at Elathur on Wednesday.

A bus conductor signs the register kept at the recently reopened punching station at Elathur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Even as efforts are in full swing on the part of the police to rein in overspeeding private buses with the support of two newly reopened punching stations, there is no move yet to introduce similar punching facilities at the Palayam and Mofussil bus stands to ensure the timely exit of private buses.

The reluctance of some of the operators to follow the scheduled exit time is still continuing to be a major trigger for the recurring clashes between bus workers.

“There are a few who purposefully delay the exit time in their attempt to pick more passengers. This unfair practice will end only with the opening of two separate punching stations at the terminals. Majority of operators are sure to support the idea,” said a State functionary of the Kerala Bus Operators Association. He also confirmed that the demand will be placed before the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) for prompt action.

According to sources, there are also attempts on the part of some large-scale bus owners who operate services under a common name and unlawfully swap the schedule unmindful of the different vehicle registration number. Many a time, it is going unchecked with the silent consent of officials, they said.

“Till very recently, the police were very keen to maintain separate registers to record the exit time of private buses at the two terminals. It was discontinued citing some practical difficulties,” said a district functionary of the Bus Operators Association. He pointed out that the police could easily put in place an efficient monitoring system using the existing information centre facilities at the two bus stands.

Responding to the complaints, a senior police officer said the traffic wing had already listed out a number of priority projects to address the concerns in the sector. “We have already resumed the functioning of two punching stations, including the one opened at Ramanattukara on Wednesday. More such time scheduling centres are on the cards apart from some other major realignment plans for improving congested traffic intersections, he said. 

