Police track murder accused who escaped from Kuthiravattom Mental Health Centre

February 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The woman, who was in judicial custody for strangulating her husband, was reportedly fleeing from the forensic ward in an attempt to see her child

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old migrant woman from Bihar who escaped from the Kozhikode Government Mental Health Centre on Saturday night was tracked down to Vengara in Malappuram on Sunday.

The woman, who was in judicial custody for strangulating her husband, was fleeing from the forensic ward of the hospital in an attempt to see her child.

Police sources said she was referred to the Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre on Saturday after she showed symptoms of mental illness during a medical check-up at Manjeri Government Medical College. There is no clue yet on how she managed to escape from the spot within a few hours after the admission, they said.

It was a group of local residents who first identified the woman when she got off a bus at Vengara. They later handed her over to the police. Some of the inmates at the health centre had also revealed to the police that she was on her way to Vengara.

