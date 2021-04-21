Police track illegal login attempt on MVD portal

Bid to renew licence using official ID and password

The cyber cell of the Kozhikode City police has zeroed in on suspected persons who unlawfully tried to log in to the official portal of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), parivahan.gov.in, for renewal of an expired driving licence, using the official ID and password.

It was in the first week of March that the illegal login attempt was noticed by the department. And, the matter was reported to the police.

The alleged trickery was first noticed by a motor vehicle inspector after receiving an SMS alert indicating the login attempt after duty hours. It was soon reported to the Regional Transport Officer. The IP address of the website was tracked along with the licence details of the applicant to support the police inquiry.

Officials said the attempt was reportedly made by a third party agency on behalf of an actor from the city to clear online proceedings using the illegally accessed official ID and password. Though the actor claimed innocence, further action will be taken by the police on completion of inquiry, they added.