Police track down five missing members of migrant family in Kozhikode

The five, part of a touring village circus troupe, reportedly left their rented house last month following family issues

February 04, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Rural police have tracked down five members of a migrant family, including a woman and four children, who recently went missing from their rented house at Koorachundu. They were tracked from Mangaluru and brought back to the city on Sunday for legal proceedings.

The Koorachundu police said the five persons — Swapna Shetty, her two daughters aged below 13, and two other children of her elder sister — were reported missing on January 24. The incident was reported to the police by Swapna’s husband.

Police sources said the woman and the four children had left home following some grave family issues. Though attempts were made to track them soon after a case was registered, they failed as the missing persons’ mobile phones remained switched off.

The location was tracked on Saturday as the cyber cell managed to access details of a few WiFi hotspots used by the family from some unknown locations in Karnataka during their travel. As the location was accurately spotted with the support of the cyber cell, they complied with the instructions of the police to reach Kozhikode on Sunday.

“The woman was produced in the Perambra Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The four minor children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee,” said a senior police officer. He added that the five would be given temporary shelter based on their rehabilitation needs and counselling support.

Police sources said they did not want to reveal confidential details that prompted the five to abandon their rented house. The police had questioned the complainant to learn the reasons behind the incident, the sources added.

