Police trace boys who went missing from Kozhikode children’s home

June 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday traced all the four boys who had fled Government Children’s Home in Kozhikode. Three of them were caught while travelling to Shoranur by Ernad Express. Another boy from Lucknow was found from the Kozhikode railway station.

The four, all aged below 16, had run away from the government facility after breaking the grills of the toilet. Before leaving, they had arranged their beds with pillows covered with blankets to create an impression that they were asleep.

Police sources said the reasons that prompted the boys to run away from the shelter would be probed. One of them was suspected to be involved in a criminal case registered at the Vellayil police station, they added.

The incident has turned out to be a litmus test for the efficacy of additional safety measures adopted by the Department of Social Justice at the shelter home. Frequent instances of residents fleeing the facility had prompted the authorities to appoint additional staff for night duty.

