Police to use drones to track COVID-19 protocol violators

In line with the directive from the State Police Chief (SPC) to intensify action against COVID-19 protocol violators, the City and Rural police stations have resumed micro-level surveillance using drone cameras. The support of trained operators will be sought again for the purpose.
Similar method had been adopted in the initial weeks of the national lockdown. In several locations, the system had been found an effective tool to track offenders and book them with accurate digital proof. Apart from the usual enforcement activities, it had helped the police zoom in on hooch dens and gambling gangs.
In Kozhikode district, drone surveillance will be adopted mostly in coastal areas and containment zones. Harbours and fish landing centres too are likely to be covered. According to the police, the district administration also has strongly recommended flawless surveillance in coastal areas.
Station House Officers in Koyilandy, Vadakara, Payyoli, Atholi, Nadapuram, Balussery, and Kuttiyadi have made the required arrangements to resume checking. Some police stations have their own devices to coordinate inspections. Others have been permitted to seek the support of private operators.
Officials at the Koyilandy police station said they had conducted the trial run using their own camera on Friday. Apart from drone cameras, camera-fitted control room vehicles too will be used to keep an eye on health protocol violators. SHOs from various city stations said violators caught on camera would face legal actions under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
