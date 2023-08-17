Police to submit chargesheet in hotelier murder case soon

August 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special squad investigating the murder of Mechery Siddique, a hotelier from Malappuram district, will soon submit the chargesheet in the case in which three persons were earlier arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police sources say that the investigation is in the final stage and the chargesheet can be submitted in a week.

It was a police team from Malappuram that cracked the murder case and arrested the three suspects — Shibili, 22, Farhana, 19, and Ashiq, 23 — on May 26. The case was handed over to the Nadakkavu police as the crime scene was within the limits of the Kozhikode city police. The three allegedly murdered the hotelier at a lodge in Kozhikode city after laying a honey trap on May 18.

The involvement of the three-member gang came to light through CCTV visuals from the crime spot. The cameras had caught them in action while carrying the dismembered body in a trolley bag to a parked vehicle that was later used to shift the body to Palakkad. There were also other strong pieces of incriminating evidence against the three who were known to each other for a long time and had an axe to grind with the hotelier.

The post-mortem report too had endorsed the finding of the police that the man was murdered after cruel torture. Severe chest contusions and windpipe lacerations had been confirmed in the medical report. His heart and lungs had been found damaged apart from the shattered head. According to the police, the three suspects had admitted to the crime.

After securing the custody of the suspects, the Nadakkavu police had taken them again to the crime spots for collecting more evidence. Police sources said the sequence of evidence was very strong to prove the charges against the suspects and the motive behind the incident. They also said the role played by the Malappuram police was crucial in netting the suspects on time.