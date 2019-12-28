Police to step up surveillance ahead of New Year eve in Kozhikode

The police have decided to deploy 12 control room vehicles (CRV) fitted with high-end surveillance cameras in select locations in the city to closely monitor the law-and-order situation during New Year celebrations. Real-time visuals from vehicles mounted with high-resolution front and rear cameras will reach the city police control room 24x7 from December 30 to help the police tighten surveillance measures against miscreants.

Three such vehicles will be used to cover the district-borders and closely monitor the entry and exit of all vehicles on the Kozhikode-Kannur, Kozhikode-Wayanad and Kozhikode-Malappuram route. The other CRVs will be used to ensure flawless surveillance at the city’s important tourism spots and public places. Additional vehicles will be deployed to meet requirements on other important stretches of State highways.

“Our effort is to ensure safe celebrations for all during the New Year eve. The police will make sure that no anti-social activities, including rave parties and drug trafficking, take place in any of the isolated locations in the district,” said District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George. He made it clear that traffic rules would be enforced strictly to avert road accidents.

There will be more number of plainclothesmen on duty to keep an eye on suspicious celebrations. Arrangements are in place to keep a proper record of all persons, including foreigners, who visit various private homestays, hotels and resorts for New Year celebrations. Flash inspections too will be part of the surveillance measures.

Mr. George said the details of district-level control measures and other important instructions related to public safety would be announced on December 30. “A meeting of Assistant Commissioners and Station House Officers will be convened on Monday to finalise the action plan,” he said.