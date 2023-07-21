HamberMenu
Police to roll out drone surveillance near schools in Kozhikode

July 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have decided to introduce drone camera surveillance as part of measures to counter drug pushers near schools and other educational institutions in the city. A team of police officers will be deployed to coordinate the flash aerial inspection covering suspected spots. On Friday, the trial run of the project was held in the city in the presence of District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena and Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju. They said the new surveillance measure would also track eve-teasers and suspicious wanderers. 

