Police to map all surveillance cameras in Kozhikode

June 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police, with the cooperation of residents’ associations and merchants’ forums, are planning to map all CCTV cameras in the city. The project is expected to support the speedy gathering of digital evidence by the police during investigations.

The proposal put forth by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta comes as a cost-effective alternative to an earlier plan suggested by the police to link all surveillance cameras with the police control room. Several residents had opposed the first plan citing privacy concerns.

“We will do the mapping work in a phased manner as it will help the police to have a clear picture of the locations covered by surveillance cameras and collect visuals from a particular camera if need be. It will also be a cost-effective idea where the police will not have to set up any special control room or monitor visuals from all cameras,” said Mr. Gupta. He also pointed out that similar efforts had been found successful in other places.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mapping project is likely to be undertaken with the cooperation of camera owners. Only details of cameras that cover public places and roads will be gathered during the process. The contact numbers and addresses of owners or residents’ association functionaries who control the system too will be gathered.

It was in 2014 that a proposal to monitor visuals from various CCTV cameras in residential areas was put forth by a senior police officer here as part of efforts to improve camera-based surveillance in the city. The main hurdle then was shortage of funds to establish a dedicated local network and an exclusive control room. Opposition by a few traders and residents too played spoilsport.

There were also incidents where private camera operators disconnected their systems with frequent attempts by the police to secure hard disk drives for investigations. Such disconnected cameras were mostly located along accident-prone stretches of the Kozhikode bypass. There was also opposition from some residents against the recovery of costly hard disks without intimation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.