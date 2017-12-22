Police to keep a close watch on New Year parties

In the wake of recent LSD seizures, the police are stepping up vigil against New Year rave parties at remotely located homestays, resorts and private houses.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) M.K. Pushkaran said a meeting of officers in charge of various rural stations would be held shortly to plan special inspections. “We have very few unregistered private resorts and homestays in the district, but officers will step up the vigil,” he said.

Private resorts and homestays have been asked to maintain proper records of visitors, especially those from outside Kerala. Serving liquor in unlicensed hotels and other venues of entertainment would be brought under check with the support of Excise squads, they said. A curb on late night public parties too is likely. Traffic restrictions will be introduced in major tourism destinations. Officials said the entry of driver-only vehicles would be discouraged as usual during all festivals.

The police officials also hinted that night patrolling would be rearranged in such a way as to cover more locations during New Year’s eve. The flow of migrant workers will be closely monitored besides keeping an eye on their temporary settlements in various parts of the district.

The police control room will improve CCTV surveillance network, linking all major destinations in the city and rural areas. The officials said only minimal repairing works were pending to ensure the flawless functioning of cameras and it could be done shortly.

Excise Deputy Commissioner P.K. Suresh Kumar said their squads had been busy with the New Year special checking drive from December 5. Though no major seizures have been made so far, the forces are on the field with information from secret sources. The month-long special vigil to trace liquor smuggling, rave parties and substance abuse would be continued till January 5, he added.