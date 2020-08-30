Police to crack down on Onam celebrations violating COVID-19 norms

Surveillance measures have been intensified in urban and rural areas in Kozhikode district

Onam celebrations in violation of the COVID-19 protocol will be dealt with seriously as surveillance measures have been intensified in urban and rural areas in Kozhikode district.

The Mukkom police on Saturday booked 50 persons who allegedly hosted an Onam celebration at the KMCT Medical College, Manassery. Though the event was organised without being publicised, the police registered the case after seeing some photographs being circulated through social media. The police said all the participants in the photographs were booked under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Plainclothesmen have been deployed in public places to ensure that traders comply with physical distancing norms. Police officers have also been deployed on the premises of shopping centres and busy streets.

Meanwhile, the mushrooming of wayside traders has emerged as a fresh challenge for special squads. However, wary of public criticism, the enforcement squads are adopting a milder stance in discouraging such trade during Onam.

For hoteliers, the permission given to resume dine-in facilities besides the takeaway service in non-containment zones has doubled responsibilities. However, many are yet to make use of the option in view of Onam season due to the huge risks involved. “We will have to increase the price of food to meet the additional cost of frequent disinfections as directed by the health authorities. It may not be a viable option for us and the customers,” said Mohammed Suhail, a functionary of Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association.