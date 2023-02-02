ADVERTISEMENT

Police to crack down on illegal massage parlours in Kozhikode

February 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Move in the wake of the alleged sexual exploitation of two women in the name of massage parlour business

The Hindu Bureau

Following confidential complaints about the mushrooming of massage parlours which are allegedly being misused for flesh trade, the police are planning to keep a regular check on the business in suspected areas in Kozhikode city. A few private apartments and flats where massage parlours reportedly function in the guise of self-employment ventures will be examined initially.

Meanwhile, regulations have been tightened in the wake of a recent incident in which two women, including a Nepalese citizen, were sexually exploited allegedly by a gang at a massage parlour in the city. The police investigation found that they were forced to cooperate with flesh traders.

Police sources said local bodies should be alert about the operation of unlicensed firms and initiate spot action against them. Similarly, residents’ associations and apartment owners too should keep an eye on illegal activities and approach the police in case of noticing suspicious incidents, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since the police suspect the increasing involvement of fresh traders in drug trafficking activities, they hope that the heightened vigil will strengthen the drive against substance abuse too.

“As city residents, we know that there are aggressive online and outdoor campaigns by a number of mushrooming agencies in the massage parlour business, which should be examined properly by the police. There is no objection to lawful business,” said an Ayurveda therapist citing unhealthy competitions in the sector. He added that flash inspections would be the best tool to counter illegal players in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US