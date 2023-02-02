Police to crack down on illegal massage parlours in Kozhikode

February 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following confidential complaints about the mushrooming of massage parlours which are allegedly being misused for flesh trade, the police are planning to keep a regular check on the business in suspected areas in Kozhikode city. A few private apartments and flats where massage parlours reportedly function in the guise of self-employment ventures will be examined initially.

Meanwhile, regulations have been tightened in the wake of a recent incident in which two women, including a Nepalese citizen, were sexually exploited allegedly by a gang at a massage parlour in the city. The police investigation found that they were forced to cooperate with flesh traders.

Police sources said local bodies should be alert about the operation of unlicensed firms and initiate spot action against them. Similarly, residents’ associations and apartment owners too should keep an eye on illegal activities and approach the police in case of noticing suspicious incidents, they added.

Since the police suspect the increasing involvement of fresh traders in drug trafficking activities, they hope that the heightened vigil will strengthen the drive against substance abuse too.

“As city residents, we know that there are aggressive online and outdoor campaigns by a number of mushrooming agencies in the massage parlour business, which should be examined properly by the police. There is no objection to lawful business,” said an Ayurveda therapist citing unhealthy competitions in the sector. He added that flash inspections would be the best tool to counter illegal players in the sector.

