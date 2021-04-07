Police to continue vigil in sensitive areas in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

07 April 2021 18:44 IST

Move in the wake of stray incidents of violence after elections

In the wake of isolated post-poll violence and political stand-off in some northern Kerala districts, the high-security, 24x7 surveillance measures taken by the police on the Election Day will be continued as such in all the politically sensitive areas in Kozhikode district.

The provisionally created police sub-divisions for election vigil under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Superintendents of Police will also maintain status quo.

Considering the stray incidents of street scuffles in rural areas, all local patrol squads have been asked to intensify the frequency of their day-and-night rounds within Nadapuram, Kuttiyadi, Vadakara, Valayam, Edachery and Chombal police station limits. Vehicle checking will be intensified with the support of highway squads.

Though no prohibitory orders are in place, the police have started discouraging overcrowded meetings, provocative demonstrations, and sloganeering in sensitive locations. Flash inspections will be carried out in areas where minor clashes were reported after the elections.

Regional meetings

Efforts are also on to convene regional meetings of political party leaders to ensure their support for the peacekeeping process. The Station House Officers concerned will take the lead role in arranging such meetings and review the feedback. A similar district-level meeting with the participation of senior political party leaders is also under the consideration of the authorities ahead of the declaration of election results.

Provocative social media posts will be instantly reported to the cyber cell for action. Leaders of youth organisations have been asked to keep an eye on such incidents. In many of the recent local clashes, inciting posts against candidates and political party leaders have been found triggering huge unrest.

According to police higher ups, post-poll vigil taken after the recent local body elections had been a huge success in suppressing political tensions and promoting social harmony. Suggestions put forth by the police had also been accepted as such by political party leaders who took the message to the grassroots-level, they said.