Police team up with school counsellors to fight online crimes in Kozhikode district

November 19, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

An increase in the number of online crimes and social media abuse involving school children has prompted the City police to form a strong network with professional counsellors in various schools in the district and counter such incidents effectively. To begin with, 98 counsellors from various schools have been imparted a special training with the support of the Digital De-Addiction Centre here about the professional strategies and actions to be taken while noticing such incidents.

The police came up with the new action plan in the wake of noticing an increase in the number of students who fall as either suspects or victims in various cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Lack of awareness on cybercrimes and online trickeries of fraudsters are creating trouble for many teenagers.

“Our intention is to reduce such online crimes with the field-level intervention of the counsellors who are always connected with students and are capable of motivating them at the right time. Prompt reporting of grave crimes that they notice in their surroundings is also an objective behind the new police-counsellor tie-up,” says Assistant Commissioner (Special Branch) A. Umesh. He adds that the initiative will be controlled directly by the Social Policing Division with the training support of the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Umesh who is also a master trainer for various student projects of the police, the support of cybercrime specialists and psychologists will be made available for school counsellors to achieve the target. “We will encourage these trained counsellors to conduct continuous awareness sessions in their schools and make students alert against online traps involving pornography, digital piracy, online banking fraud and other online financial cheating cases,” he adds.

The initiative is also part of making school counsellors more alert and responsible in handling juvenile delinquents or children who were earlier in conflict with law. Moreover, the police hope that the incidents of hiding grave crimes succumbing to the pressure of school managements or parents for various reasons can be reduced to a large extent by establishing a direct link with counsellors.

Welcoming the new action plan, a school counsellor says the direct link with the police will help counsellors work more confidently in the field apart from getting better professional exposure. She adds that the tie-up comes at the right time when many school counsellors are very much concerned of the online criminal activities of students and options to address them without affecting students’ future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.