Police take away girl staying with friend in Chennai

Acting on a “missing persons” complaint from the parents of a girl, a team of Kerala police on Saturday took away a 21-year-old girl from a house at Nungambakkam, Chennai, where she was staying with her female partner.

The police said the two girls had become close friends on a social media platform.

Thereafter, the girl from Kozhikode moved to Chennai to stay with her friend. Her parents, who were opposed to their relationship, filed a complaint with the Kozhikode police alleging that she was missing.