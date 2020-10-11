Kozhikode

Police stop traders from opening shops in micro-containment zone

The Town police on Saturday prevented the attempts of a few hardware shop owners to open their shops at Valiyangadi defying the COVID-19 protocol.

Nine traders who tried to oppose police action in the micro-containment zone were taken into custody. They were charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A case was also registered against the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti leaders who allegedly called for opening shops in the micro-containment zone. More policemen were deployed at the spot as traders tried to intensify the protest with the support of merchants from other locations.

Meanwhile, the traders who were booked in connection with the incident accused the police of unjust action and rude behaviour. They appealed to the trade union leaders to stand by them and address their grievances.

