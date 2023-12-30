Police step up vigil to prevent drug-induced New Year bash

December 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the striking squads comprising officers from the police, Excise and Forest departments will keep an eye on New Year celebrations in various private resorts and homestay facilities in the district as part of heightened vigil to prevent drug-induced rave parties and movement of drug pushers. Flash checking is likely to be carried out in such facilities without disrupting scheduled celebrations.

The special squads are active in rural and urban areas under the leadership of senior police officers. Members of various crime squads and women police officers working with the Pink Patrol squad have also joined the special drive. Instructions have already been issued to the managements of various tourism facilities to keep a proper record of their guests and report suspicious incidents to the police without fail.

A senior officer from the Anti-Narcotics cell said that all district-level anti-narcotics squads would be active in the field as there was a special directive from the State Police Chief ahead of the New Year celebrations. He added the squads would mainly focus on isolated or distantly-located resorts and homestay facilities in the rural areas of Kozhikode.

Police sources said drone camera surveillance would be considered in selected locations to ensure a peaceful celebration. According to them, the aerial surveillance measures were found effective during festivals to track anti-social activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, owners of the private resorts and homestay facilities said they would be happy to cooperate with the heightened surveillance measures and safety instructions from the police.

Within a week after the deployment of shadow patrol squads and plainclothesmen around drug hotspots, the police were able to nab over 10 drug pushers from different parts of the district. Apart from impounding vehicles used by drug peddlers, the squads had also sezied a huge quantity of ganja and synthetic drugs from the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.