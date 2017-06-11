Police step up vigil in sensitive areas

In the backdrop of the continuing stand-off between CPI(M) and BJP activists, the police have enhanced their strength in Vadakara and Nadapuram police sub divisions with the support of the Armed Reserve squad, Malabar Special Police, and striking forces from neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, the police have taken steps for the preventive detention of habitual offenders and to put curbs on “provocative” public functions. The offices of major political parties in the areas also are under surveillance to avert chances of counter attacks.

“Other than minor clashes, we have not come across any major incidents that affected public life in Vadakara. All sensitive regions, including Kottappally, Ayanchery, and Thiruvallur, are being monitored for spot action in case of an emergency,” said Vadakara Dy.SP K. Sudarshan. He added that as many as 15 persons had been taken into preventive custody during the LDF hartal.

In the Nadapuram sub-division, the police have put curbs on public processions and meetings. Besides, they will hold discussions with senior leaders of all political parties to prevent attempts to incite violence.

Nadapuram Dy.SP K. Ismail said the presence of a striking force and additional force from the Armed Reserve camp and the Malabar Special Police would ensure flawless security in the politically sensitive Nadapuram, Perambra, and Kuttiyadi regions. “We have sought the cooperation of the leaders of all major political parties to curb provocative public functions,” he added.