Police step up vigil in sensitive areas of Kozhikode

All-party meetings to be convened to restore peace

The police have decided to step up vigil in the politically sensitive areas of Kozhikode even as a tense situation prevailed in the district following attacks on Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) offices. Efforts are under way to convene all-party meetings under various police stations to restore peace.

The police said action has been initiated to track the suspects involved in the latest incidents of attacks on Congress and CPI(M) party offices in the rural areas of Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the alleged attempt to portray the police as supporters of the CPI(M) by some of the Congress activists has started creating problems in villages. Many are reportedly defying the call of the police to cooperate with peacekeeping efforts. Social media campaigns are also under way to isolate police officers by projecting them as protectors of vested political interests.

According to police sources, leaders who make provocative statements and call for violence through social media or during public meetings will be closely monitored. Action will be taken against mass protest meets organised without prior permission from the police.

A senior police officer said the support of local politicians would be sought to manage the situation at the regional level apart from holding meetings with district-level leaders. Station House Officers would be asked to hold talks in the presence of people’s representatives and youth organisation leaders to restore peace, he said.

Police sources said the demand to provide protection to houses and offices of some politicians, who are facing threats, would be considered seriously. They also said the frequency of police patrol and the number of plainclothesmen had already been increased to cover sensitive areas and keep an eye on night protests and unwanted gatherings.