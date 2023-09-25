Police step up surveillance over drug pushers’ houses in Kozhikode

September 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of strengthening enforcement based on hotspot analysis reports, the police have stepped up surveillance over houses and rented facilities owned by frequent offenders and persons suspected to be involved in narcotic crimes. The action comes in the wake of reports that drug pushers and their customers are using houses and other rented facilities for large-scale storage of smuggled items.

The police plan to carry out flash inspections with the support of anti-narcotic squads and plainclothesmen. Efforts are also under way to identify more such spots with the help of informants and the special branch wing.

“We have arrested four persons from various parts of the city after carrying out flash checks in suspected spots. Seven others were taken into preventive custody in last week’s drive,” said a senior police officer in the city. He added that the heightened surveillance was part of a State-level action plan.

In the raid held in the city, the police recovered small quantities of ganja, synthetic drugs, small weighing machines, and packets used for resale. Over 20 identified locations were covered simultaneously. Though the raid did not end in large-scale seizure of hidden stock, police sources said it could send out a strong message about the heightened surveillance.

According to police sources, an updated list of frequent offenders in the synthetic drug business is now available with enforcement squads. The recent special drive named ‘D-Hunt’ has helped expose 244 drug pushers across the State, they said, adding that more than 1,300 suspected locations had been raided.

Monitoring and inspection of vehicles around suspected hotspots will also continue with the support of various road enforcement squads. In the wake of increased attempts to use family members, including women and children, as cover for drug smuggling by road, no vehicles will be exempted during flash checking.

