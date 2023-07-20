Police step up surveillance over courier centres in Kozhikode

July 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

After introducing the monitoring of suspected drug hotspots, the police have put in place a heightened surveillance system over courier and parcel delivery centres in Kozhikode district.

The action follows confidential reports that some operators in the sector have been colluding with drug pushers to ship tranquilizer drugs and narcotic substances through the commercial channel.

“Police officers from other States were here in search of two such suspected operators as part of the continuing inquiry into drug trafficking cases. In Kozhikode city, we have already inspected around 20 such centres,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode City) K.E. Baiju. He added that random inspections would continue covering more such centres.

Earlier, there had been isolated instances of the Railway parcel service being misused by suspected drug pushers to ship banned goods. The Railway authorities had intensified screening to ensure that no illegal consignments were transmitted through the channel. Staff members were instructed to keep suspected consignments aside for detailed examination.

Police sources said the support of specially trained K9 squads would be sought to trace consignments with narcotic substances. Random checks will be held, without affecting the movement of consignments. A separate squad comprising local police personnel will be tasked with the job.

In the wake of the visit of police officers from other States for investigation, there will be additional measures in place to track all suspicious inter-State consignments sent by road and rail networks. Though the absence of digital baggage screening measures was found affecting speedy screening, officials said suspicious consignments would be opened on the spot or released after examining them with the support of baggage scanners.

Police sources said efforts were also on to collect details of all parcel and courier service operators and their staff members in the district to make operation more transparent.

Last year, the Excise department had ordered parcel service operators to keep an eye on suspicious consignments and report such cases to the authorities. The directive was issued after a parcel service centre in the city was found involved in illegal shipping of banned tobacco products.