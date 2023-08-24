Police step up surveillance in view of Onum rush in Kozhikode

August 24, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have put in place improved surveillance and security arrangements on the streets and major shopping points considering the rush of people for Onam purchase and celebrations. Additional plainclothesmen have been deployed in select locations as part of strengthening shadow patrol activities around the city.

Police sources say the heightened vigil will continue till the completion of the Onam celebrations in the city. The city crime squad and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) will step up their presence to prevent smuggling of narcotics and incidents of substance abuse.

“All the already identified hotspots of drug addicts and drug pushers have been under scanner for over six months with the support of various squads. Onam season will definitely witness a heightened vigil around such spots and other overcrowded locations,” said a senior police officer in the city. He said the flow of migrant workers and traders would be monitored during the festival time.

Arrangements are also in place to monitor live feeds from closed circuit television cameras in various locations. S.M. Street is one of the major locations in the city where additional measures have been taken to monitor crowd movement. The presence of women police officers will be increased to keep an eye on eve-teasers.

The police have warned the public to be alert against incidents of pickpocketing and thefts. Considering the increase in Onam sales, many local traders have improved security arrangements in front of their shops to prevent incidents of thefts. Following the requests of traders, the police are also likely to increase the frequency of night patrols covering major streets.

Traffic arrangements in view of the Onam rush will be announced shortly as part of efforts to avoid traffic congestion and facilitate uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles. A decision to deny entry to solo drivers on four-wheel vehicles to the city is also likely in the traffic management plan. It had been found very effective in the past to manage traffic congestions on city roads.

Police officers in-charge of security arrangements add that tourism destinations, venues of Onam celebrations and streets in the the city will be covered under aerial surveillance using drone cameras.

