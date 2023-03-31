Police step up surveillance against illegal sale of firecrackers in Kozhikode

March 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have stepped up surveillance against illegal purchase and storage of fire crackers by unlicensed traders in view of the Vishu season.

Flash inspections are on to check stocks at various shops, safety measures adopted at storage units, and the licence details. Sales through make-shift counters will be banned as part of efforts to ensure safety.

Complaints from a few licensed traders in the city about illegal sales were also behind the stepping up of surveillance. Police officers made it clear that illegal traders would be booked under Section B (Punishment for contravention of rules) of the Explosives Act-1884.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Thursday, we booked a man who illegally kept around 1,500 kg of firecrackers in the godown of a parcel service company at Puthiyapalam. The stock was obtained from Sivakasi-based wholesale suppliers without any valid licence. It was a group of licensed traders who informed the police about the illegal business,” said a police officer from Kasaba station. He added that there were around 70 boxes purchased in the name of local retailers.

It took nearly six hours to unbox the illegally procured stock in the heart of the city. The bomb detection and disposal squad was also present. According to the Kasaba police, it was the first time that such a huge illegal stock was exposed ahead of the festival season. The shop was sealed as part of initiating further legal measures, they said.

Noticing prompt action by the police, some licensed traders have also called for a similar drive against illegal online sale and purchase of firecrackers. According to them, some illegal traders are suspected of exploring online platforms for large-scale business. Besides the police, other government departments and local body administrators should also make efforts to put an end to the practice, they demanded.

The Fire and Rescue Services department squad has already completed its first round of inspections at various local manufacturing units in Kozhikode district

ADVERTISEMENT