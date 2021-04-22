Police step up drone surveillance

Major tourism spots in Kozhikode city under watch

Imposing curbs on public gatherings and outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the police have resumed their aerial surveillance using high-end drone cameras in different parts of Kozhikode district.

Station House Officers from some of the rural police stations said the cameras would be used mainly to cover town areas and keep an eye on protocol violations. Such aerial surveillance measures taken last year at the time of the COVID outbreak were very effective to track violators with strong digital evidence, they said.

Officials from the Thamarassery police station said they had already conducted multiple inspections to track violations within their station limits. Collected visuals from various spots would be examined in detail soon to identify violators and take legal action, they said.

In Kozhikode city, aerial surveillance measures would be intensified by covering all the major tourism spots, including beach destinations.

Premises of major markets, bus stands, malls, and micro containment zones would also be brought under surprise inspections. A trained team has already been appointed for the purpose within various station limits. Apart from drone surveillance, visuals from closed circuit television cameras connected to the police control room would be used to take stringent action against protocol violations. Police control room vehicles fitted with high-end surveillance equipment would also be used for inspections.