Police seize huge cache of smuggled tobacco products

They have a resale value of ₹2 lakh, say police

The Mukkom police on Saturday arrested a Malappuram native with a huge cache of banned tobacco products.

The accused, Ishaq Kodakkad, 34, was caught from Odatheruvu while he was proceeding to hand over the smuggled stuff, which was hidden inside a scooter, to a local drug peddler.

The seized plastic carry bags contained over 3,000 packets of banned tobacco products. According to the police, they had a resale value of around ₹2 lakh. He secured the products from an unknown wholesale dealer from Karnataka, they said.

It was the third such major seizure within a month from the area. Police sources said patrol squads were remaining alert on State and national highways to check maximum number of suspected vehicles and intercept movement of local smugglers. They also said vigil had been intensified in view of reopening of schools.

A senior police officer said his team had details of a major inter-State narcotic smuggler from Karnataka who was suspected of having close links with local peddlers. “We got it while quizzing Ishaq and the team would take all possible steps to track him at the earliest,” he added.