Police rescue college girl abandoned in unoccupied house in Kozhikode

She was allegedly sexually exploited by a drug pusher who tied her inside a room

August 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday rescued a college girl who was reportedly held captive by a drug addict for sexual exploitation and later abandoned naked in an unoccupied house at Thottilpalam in Kozhikode district. The incident came to light after her relatives approached the police as she went missing.

According to police sources, the girl went missing from her home on Wednesday. Soon after receiving the complaint, her tower location was tracked with the support of the cyber cell. The rescue team managed to identify the spot in six hours and freed the girl who was found naked and tied inside the room.

In the search carried out at the location, the police recovered packets of narcotic drugs including MDMA. The girl was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital later. Police sources said medical reports were required to confirm sexual assault. They also said the condition of the girl was stable.

Based on the statement given by the survivor, the police have intensified search for a local drug pusher suspected of having direct involvement in the incident. 

