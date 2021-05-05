Police register 1,105 more cases

The police on Wednesday registered 1,105 more cases as part of the stringent enforcement activities against COVID-19 protocol violations in Kozhikode district. The majority of the cases (647) were registered against persons who defied the call to wear masks properly. Within the Kozhikode rural area alone, there were 385 such incidents.

Traders, who allegedly failed to implement the social distancing norms, were also booked on Wednesday. In Kozhikode district, there were 73 such incidents. Three persons, who violated the quarantine rules, were also charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Both the City and Rural police on Wednesday warned that vehicles used for non-emergency purposes and casual trips would be impounded as part of the intensified enforcement action to fight off COVID-19. They also said many vehicles had already been impounded as part of the continuing surprise inspections.