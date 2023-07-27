Police record complainant’s statement against former Thiruvambady MLA

July 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Rural police on Thursday recorded the statement of a Thottumukkam native who sought an investigation into the alleged illegal financial deals of George M. Thomas, former Thiruvambady MLA, and his alleged attempts to save an accused involved in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case.

Balakrishnan, the complainant who approached the State Police Chief, had sought an investigation into all suspicious activities carried out by Mr. Thomas within the past 10 years.

Police sources said the statement of the complainant was recorded as part of the preliminary measures to verify the complaint and evidence presented by him. Further action would be taken after verifying the statements of a few more people, they said.

The CPI(M) had suspended Mr. Thomas from the party for a year after an internal inquiry into the allegations.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had also sought detailed probe into the allegations against the former MLA.

