Police protecting suspects behind identity card forgery: K. Surendran

November 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has accused the Kerala Police of shielding Youth Congress workers who allegedly forged election identity cards for their recent organisational polls.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he claimed that the police had even failed to record the statements of Youth Congress workers, who had raised the complaint, to divert the probe and protect the suspects.

“The Election Commission will be able to take action only on the basis of the police report. There is no action yet to track the one who forged the mother card,” said Mr. Surendran. He also said that the interrogation of the newly elected Youth Congress president alone would never bring the truth to light.

