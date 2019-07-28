Police probing financial deals of accused in fake currency case

The Kunnamangalam police have begun a probe into the suspected financial deals and transactions carried out by the two persons who were recently arrested in connection with a counterfeit currency printing and circulation case in Kozhikode district.

Probe is also under way into the suspected connections maintained by the two with the previously arrested persons in similar counterfeit currency printing cases.

Sources said the investigation team would soon move the court seeking the custody of the suspects. Though two of them were accused of maintaining close ties with some of the frequent offenders operating from other States, it could be confirmed only after getting their custody, the sources said.

It was on July 25 that the police arrested Shameer and Abdul Rasheed, the Kozhikode natives with counterfeit currency notes of ₹14.9 lakh. The two were caught during a State-wide combing by the police. The highest quantity of fake notes, about ₹12 lakh, was found in the house of Shameer from Kunnamangalam.

According to the police, it was Shameer who coordinated the printing and State-wide circulation of the fake currency notes. The investigation team would also check whether he had maintained any connection with those arrested last year from Balussery with counterfeit currency notes, printing accessories and imported printing papers.