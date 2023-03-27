Police open ‘Thanner Panthal’ to help people beat heat

March 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Employees’ Cooperative Society of the Kozhikode city police on Monday opened a ‘Thanneer Panthal’ along Pavamani Road here for free-distribution of buttermilk and drinking water to help the public beat the summer heat.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena opened the kiosk which will serve the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to officials, the initiative was realised with the support of the Kerala Police Association and the Kerala Police Officers’ Association. It would function throughout the summer season, they said.

Joint Registrar of the Department of Cooperation B. Sudha, Assistant Registrar T. Sudheesh, Additional Superintendent of Police L. Surendran, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) A. Umesh were present at the opening of the kiosk.

