Police on the lookout for more in Kottuli case

Kozhikode

14 November 2021 23:13 IST

The medical college police are on the look out for a few more persons who allegedly colluded with a sex racket and exploited two young women, including a Kolkata native, at a rental facility at Kottuli in the city.

According to police officials, the investigation is now in full swing based on the available telephone records of arrested persons and statements of local residents.

“We have registered it as a case of immoral trafficking as the two women had been under the exploitation of the racket for a long time,” said Benny Lalu, Station House officer, Medical College Police Station.

Local support

He said local residents were all in support of the ongoing police investigation as they fearlessly gave their statements to quickly track the suspects.

“We are happy that they are ready to go to any extent to ensure justice to the victimised women.”

It was on November 12 that the five-member gang, including a woman, was arrested from the rented building. K. Nazeer, 46, Vinod Raj, 42, K.P. Anvar, 26, Sirajudheen, 36 and Seenath, 51, were the five who were charged under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking (prevention) Act.

There were also a few persons who allegedly escaped from the spot during the raid.

According to the medical college police, it was the second such incident they exposed within a short period of time in the city after a painstaking investigation into confidential complaints. They also pointed out that there were deliberate attempts on the part of the suspects to project the human trafficking case as an incident of “live in relationship ” to cover up the trade.