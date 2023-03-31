Police officers to be trained in basic life support

March 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Police Association (KPA) in association with Junior Chamber of India (JCI) has launched a comprehensive practical training programme in basic life support for police officers. The training programme that was opened in Kozhikode on Friday with the support of the City traffic unit will cover all police stations within the city limits. Office-bearers of KPA and Kerala Police officers Association were present at the district-level launch event. A team of doctors specialised in emergency care offered support for live demonstration of lifesaving techniques.