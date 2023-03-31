ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers to be trained in basic life support

March 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team of doctors specialised in emergency care offered support for live demonstration of lifesaving techniques

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police Association (KPA) in association with Junior Chamber of India (JCI) has launched a comprehensive practical training programme in basic life support for police officers. The training programme that was opened in Kozhikode on Friday with the support of the City traffic unit will cover all police stations within the city limits. Office-bearers of KPA and Kerala Police officers Association were present at the district-level launch event. A team of doctors specialised in emergency care offered support for live demonstration of lifesaving techniques. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US