Police officer suspended for raising fake sexual assault charge

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George has placed under suspension a woman Sub Inspector who allegedly levelled a false sexual assault charge against a relative of her landlord following an altercation over payment of rent dues. The action was taken against Sub Inspector K. Sugunavalli based on an internal investigation.

According to police sources, the officer resorted to the odd tactic to silence her house owner who demanded clearance of rent dues amounting to ₹1.43 lakh.

She was also reportedly enraged by the house owner approaching the District Police Chief seeking justice, they added.

It was found that there was no incident of sexual assault as claimed by the officer. Her statement that the house owner’s relative had snatched her gold ornaments was also found to be false. Though the local police tried to verify the authenticity of her complaint, she did not cooperate with them, the sources said.